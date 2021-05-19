STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Jury still out on plasma therapy in Karnataka

The Centre’s move to drop convalescent plasma therapy from the list of treatment procedures for the management of Covid- 19, has evoked mixed views among experts in Karnataka.

Published: 19th May 2021 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

A woman donating her plasma. (Photo | Express)

A woman donating her plasma. (Photo | Express)

By  Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Centre’s move to drop convalescent plasma therapy from the list of treatment procedures for the management of Covid- 19, has evoked mixed views among experts in Karnataka. While some vouch for plasma therapy and say it should be continued, others approve of the decision to drop it. In April last year, Karnataka initiated plasma trials at Victoria Hospital and some of the recovered Covid-19 patients had come forward to donate plasma.

Many hospitals had included plasma therapy in their treatment protocols. Dr U S Vishal Rao, regional director of head and neck surgical oncology at HCG hospitals, who initiated plasma therapy in the state, revealed that recently, a systematic review and meta analysis on the effect of plasma therapy on mortality among Covid-19 patients was published by Mayo Clinic, a non-profit American academic medical centre. The analysis was that plasma therapy helped reduce the mortality rate as compared to patients receiving standard treatment.

He also pointed out that the US FDA had included plasma therapy. Dr Rao said, “There are studies which have showcased the benefits of plasma therapy. When we have given plasma from a donor with high antibody titers at an early stage, the patient has survived. For offlabel use on compassionate grounds, physicians in India will soon run out of options if we are to start prohibiting the use of the very limited therapeutic options we have in addition to Corticosteroids, because anecdotally, several clinicians will attest to the fact that convalescent plasma saves lives if given to the right patients at the right time, which is the same argument that holds ground for other off-label therapeutic agents in Covid-19.”

However, the PLACID trials conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), released in September last year, found that the therapy did not prevent progression to severe disease or reduce the number of deaths at 28-days of enrolment of the patient. Dr Anoop Amarnath, Member of state’s Critical Care Support Team, said, “I do agree with the Centre’s call, as there is not much data to support the trials and there is no evidence to show benefits.”

Dr Pruthu Narendra Dhekane, Consultant-Infectious Diseases, Fortis Hospitals Bannerghatta Road, said, “Plasma therapy is an experimental one for Covid-19 and, so far, whatever data is available on it, does not show benefits as regards overall mortality. So, to restrict its inappropriate use, it is rational to put an official hold on it unless some new data emerges suggesting otherwise.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Plasma therapy COVID 19 COVID treatment Karnataka
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp