Central adviser moots IIT-K model, strategies to handle Covid

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Economic Adviser to the Union government Krishnamurthy Subramanian mooted the IIT Kanpur Sutra model for Karnataka, which is reeling under the impact of the pandemic, at a virtual meeting with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday. Subramanian said the model, which involves projections and studies about Covid-19 cases peaking in different districts, could benefit Karnataka.

He has studied the state closely, especially the rural regions in the northern parts of the state. The economic adviser also discussed the preparations and strategies adopted by other countries in community medicine, besides the impact on economies.