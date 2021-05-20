Centre nod soon to use oxygen produced in Karnataka: Jagadish Shettar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, who is also in charge of oxygen supply in the state, on Wednesday said that as many as 104 oxygen generating units will start functioning in the coming days, which will be set up in association with the Centre and public sector undertakings. This will ensure that oxygen supply is not affected, he said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shettar said that after writing letters to Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi and D V Sadananda Gowda, the Centre has agreed in principle to allow utilisation of oxygen produced in the state for its needs.

“We are expecting the official order in a day or two,” he said. The Centre is helping with supply of 180 metric tons of oxygen from Bahrain and Kuwait. Besides, 120 MT from Jamshedpur was sent on May 11 and 180 MT from Kalinganagar on May 15. The average consumption over the last one week has been 880 metric tons.The minister said steps are being taken to convert oxygen and nitrogen production plants into oxygen units in the state.