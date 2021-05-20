STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt clueless on Covid: Satish Jarkiholi

The people of the state are worst-hit only due to the government’s negligence and failure to ramp up life-saving medical facilities, he said

Satish Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Attributing the rising Covid deaths in the state to the government’s inability to handle the raging Covid-19 situation, KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi said the government does not have a clue as to how many people are dying of Covid every day, nor does it have any information about the actual deaths. The people of the state are worst-hit only due to the government’s negligence and failure to ramp up life-saving medical facilities, he said, adding that the government did not take the warning issued by experts and opposition leaders on the second wave seriously. 

