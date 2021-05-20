STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka farmers unhappy with BSY's Rs 1250 crore aid, demand more

Nagendra also criticised the government over its silence on compensation to those who died due to lack of oxygen.

(File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The farmers’ association has expressed its displeasure over CM BS Yediyurappa’s Rs 1250 crore package, and termed it as “eyewash that wouldn’t much benefit the farming community or common man”. KRRS State President Badagalapura Nagendra said the government has not responded to the plight of people hit hardest by the pandemic.

He said that floriculturists are given just Rs 10,000 per hectare, and wanted it to be increased to Rs 25,000, and a minimum of Rs 10,000 per acre for those raising horticulture crops.He said the government should have exempted farmers from loan repayment for one year, and announce fresh interest-free loans to boost farming and stabilise their livelihood.

Nagendra also criticised the government over its silence on compensation to those who died due to lack of oxygen.Federation of Farmers’ Association president Kurbur Shanthakumar said the state government should prevail on the Centre to exempt farmers from repaying loans borrowed from commercial banks for the next three years, and one year for loans borrowed from cooperative institutions. He said that besides raising compensation, the government should also pay Rs 10,000 to labourers in the unorganised sector and extend Indira Canteen facilities to all.

