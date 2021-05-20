Rural task force to move Covid patients to care centres

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To contain the surge of Covid-19 infections in the state, a rural task force, set up by the State Government and including locals, leaders and organisations, will shift all patients who have no place for home isolation to Covid Care Centres.

Announcing this, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, “Booth-level task force teams will be constituted including locals, leaders and organisations for Covid-19 management. They will be in charge of shifting all those who cannot follow home isolation, to CCCs.”

To bring down the mortality rate by preventing late reporting to hospitals, the government recently decided to do away with home isolation for Covid-19 patients in villages and slum areas in cities. The village task force will be initiated by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department and include Gram Panchayat members, local ASHA workers, local doctors from the Primary Health Centres and youths.