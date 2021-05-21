Covid-19: Karnataka High Court declines to entertain 'publicity interest litigations'

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Questioning the steps taken by elected representatives to address the issues around Covid-19 in the state, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday declined to entertain 'publicity interest litigations' filed by MLAs.

A special division of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas and Justice Aravind Kumar orally observed that not a single political leader came forward when Covid-19 issues were being heard since the past 14 months and now suddenly they have started filing petitions.

"That too publicity interest litigations," the court said.

The high court declined to entertain a PIL filed by MLA H K Patil seeking directions to use government agencies, including ISRO, to address Covid patients' grievances, after the court questioned the petitioner's approach of coming to court instead of taking them up with the government.

The court took up another petition filed by Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council SR Patil on Covid issues in Bagalkot district. The court directed Patil to submit a representation to the state government on making sure sufficient beds are available for Covid-19 patients in the said district. The state was directed to consider the representation within a week from the date of receipt.

Similarly, on making adequate Remdesivir doses available, the court asked him to submit details to Amicus Curiae Vikram Huilgol who will bring it to the attention of the court while hearing the main PILs which were being heard.

The court also disposed of a PIL filed by MLA KR Ramesh Kumar after directing the state to submit a response to his request to issue directions to it to make arrangements for collection of swab samples from remote villages for RT-PCR test and mobile testing facility.

Noting that there cannot be any dispute on this issue and it will be considered on the next date of hearing PILs, the court said that it would be appropriate for the state government to issue a circular to all private hospitals asking them to strictly adhered to the provisions of KPME Act.

Notice to central government on PIL by former IIM-B professor

The court issued a notice to the Centre and its other agencies based on a PIL filed by former professor of IIM-B S Chandrashekar. He sought directions to the Centre to invoke Section 92 of the Patent Act to allow various global manufacturers of Covid vaccine to voluantarily execute licenses to manufacture them in India.

He also asked the court to issue directions to constitute a rapid action task force to oversee the upscaling of the manufacture of vaccines and rapid inoculation of people.