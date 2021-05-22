STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,600 vials of anti-black fungus drug given to Karnataka: Sadananda Gowda

Amphotericin, other meds can be indented online by pvt hosps through KPME portal: Govt

Published: 22nd May 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Union minister and BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda

Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda on Friday said that the Centre has been proactive in preparing to fight Mucormycosis, or black fungus, as cases are rising as a post-Covid-19 condition.Speaking to reporters at an event organised by the BJP Bengaluru North unit, to disseminate information about the Centre’s efforts in tackling Covid-19, Gowda said Karnataka’s demands are being met on priority.

“Black fungus cases were first seen in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan. Karnataka has been reporting it only in the last three days and demand for medicines has gone up. Mylan Labs is importing Amphotericin-B that is used in black fungal infection treatment, while five others are manufacturing it in India. By May-end, we will have 1.63 lakh vials. So far, Karnataka has received 1,660 vials in batches of 600, 450, 300 and 310 vials each. We will provide more supplies on Saturday when 40,000 vials, imported by Mylan Labs, will arrive in India,” the former chief minister said.

Backing his senior colleague, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said that apart from Amphotericin-B, other medicines can also be used in the treatment of black fungus. “It isn’t a new condition. There are many alternatives available but, there is a shortage only of Amphotericin-B. That is also being taken care of,” he said.Meanwhile, the Depuy Chief Minister, who is also in charge of medicine supplies related to Covid-19, said Amphotericin-B and other antifungal medicines can now be indented online by private hospitals through the KPME portal. 

The process is intended to save time and keep track of its usage, he added.Gowda’s statement on supplies to Karnataka came on the day the Union Government decided to ramp up supply and availability of Amphotericin-B.“Five additional manufactures given license to manufacture the drug & production by existing five manufacturers being substantially ramped up. With accelerated efforts, 3,63,000 vials of Amphotericin-B will be imported in May 2021, resulting in total availability of 5,26752 vials and 3,15,000 vials will be imported in June 2021 making availability of 5,70,114 vials in June 2021 inclusive of domestic production,” Sadananda Gowda posted on his Twitter handle sharing a press release from the 
Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

