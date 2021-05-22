Agri war unit to help ryots 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bangalore, started an ‘Agri war unit’ to assist farmers by providing information about agriculture inputs and the market for their produce. Farmers from 10 South Karnataka districts that come under the UAS-B jurisdiction can call the war room (18004250571) to speak to experts. They can also send pictures related to their queries on WhatsApp (9482477812) to get assistance, said Dr K Shivaramu, head of the unit at University of Agricultural Sciences -Bangalore.