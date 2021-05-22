STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt lays out norms for registration of Covid victims’ deaths

The State Government has issued guidelines for registration of deaths where burial/cremation of Covid-19 victims is done on land or farms owned by the victims’ family.

Published: 22nd May 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus death, covid death, cremation

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has issued guidelines for registration of deaths where burial/cremation of Covid-19 victims is done on land or farms owned by the victims’ family.The State Executive Committee, under the Disaster Management Act, had issued an order on April 24, permitting cremation or burial of dead Covid-19 victims on land or farm houses owned by family members of the deceased on their request.

However, the High Court had sought clarification from the government about the cremation or burial at such places without obtaining a death certificate, after a counsel for the petitioner expressed concern, as there was no clarity in the order dated April 24.

N Manjunatha Prasad, Principal Secretary to the Revenue Department and Member Secretary, State Executive Committee, issued an order clarifying on this aspect and a copy of it was placed before the special division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar, during the hearing  PILs on Covid issues.

For Covid deaths at hospitals or healthcare facilities, it was stated in the order that the medical institution or healthcare facility concerned should issue Form No.4 as prescribed in the order, along with the death report in Form No.2 to the next of kin/authorised relative. The village accountant concerned should issue cremation certificate in the prescribed format. The family members should submit Form No.4, Form No.2 and the cremation certificate to the jurisdictional registrar’s office for issuance of death certificate.

For Covid deaths at home, a private doctor is required to medically certify the cause of death and issue Form No.4A. The village accountant concerned should issue cremation certificate in the prescribed format. The family members should then submit Form No. 4A, Form No. 2 and the cremation certificate to the jurisdictional registrar’s office to obtain a death certificate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka covid deaths COVID 19
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp