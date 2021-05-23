STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Covid numbers down due to reduced testing: Siddaramaiah

Former CM says govt has ordered not to test asymptomatic people

Published: 23rd May 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah at the new 80-oxygen bed hospital for non-Covid patients at Chamarajpet, in Bengaluru on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Opposition Congress on Saturday accused the State Government of instilling a false sense of confidence among the people by claiming that Covid-19 cases have reduced in the state. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the numbers have come down only because of reduced testing.

“The government is instilling a false sense of confidence by claiming that Covid-19 cases have reduced. In reality, it is only because of reduced testing. The order by the National Health Mission director has exposed the lies,” the former CM tweeted.

Citing a government order issued on April 25, in which directions have been issued to conduct more focused testing and stop random testing of asymptomatic persons, the former CM said, “The government has ordered not to test asymptomatic people for Covid-19. This is the reason for the low count in the state. Is the Chief Minister even aware of the implications of such an order?” he asked.

An asymptomatic person may infect many more people if that person is not tested and this put the lives of many at risk. That is one of the reasons for the rise in cases even during the lockdown, he pointed out.
Siddaramaiah said during the first week of May, around 49,000 cases were reported daily and the government claimed that it dropped to 38,000 in just a few days after the lockdown was imposed. However, they never spoke about the 1,77,560 tests done on April 1 which that dropped to 97,000 on May 17, he pointed out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Congress Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp