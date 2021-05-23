STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID positive father in Karnataka dies during son’s funeral

Published: 23rd May 2021 08:07 PM

Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)

By Pragna G R
Express News Service

MADIKERI: A father who was attending his son’s funeral died of a cardiac arrest during the funeral ritual. The test results later revealed the father to be COVID positive. The incident was reported on Sunday at Gonikoppal in Kodagu.

Rajan, a driver by profession, was residing with his family at Gonikoppal. His son Sajesh (37) was specially-abled and he fell ill a few days ago and was admitted to Gonikoppal Hospital.

However, he succumbed to his prolonged illness on Sunday and his final rite ceremony was arranged at the family house. 

While the dead body of Sajesh was being shifted to the graveyard following the rituals, his father Rajan (70) collapsed and passed away while being shifted to the hospital.

The hospital conducted the COVID test on Rajan’s body as per the guidelines and he was tested COVID positive. The cremation was done as per the COVID norms. 

  • satya
    what a destiny.
    21 hours ago reply
