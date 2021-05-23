Decision on Class 12, entrance exams likely on Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A decision on holding Class 12 examinations and entrance exams for professional courses is likely to be taken on Sunday (May 23). On the eve of the meeting with several Union ministers, education ministers of states and Union Territories, education secretaries and chairpersons of state examination boards and stakeholders, Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Saturday sought feedback on a social media platform. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar will participate.

“The Ministry of Education and CBSE are exploring options regarding the conduct of examinations, keeping in mind the safety and security of students and teachers. The Department of Higher Education is also deliberating on the finalisation of the dates of examinations for institutions of higher learning,” said Pokhriyal, in a letter to Union Territories and states. He also noted the delay in Class 12 examinations by CBSE and ICSE, and entrance examinations by institutes offering professional courses.

“The Prime Minister has desired that any decision affecting the careers of students has to be taken in wide consultations with all state governments & stakeholders. I recently held a meeting with the State Education Secretaries in this regard,” Pokriyal said in a tweet. Lawyer and child rights activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, who is also president of the India Wide Parents Association, lauded the consultative initiative by the minister.

Meanwhile, a section of Twitter users also demanded cancellation of the Class 12 board examination. A campaign against the examinations was also planned for May 23. Supreme Court advocate Tanvi Dubey, quoting excerpts from the judgment in the Amit Bathla vs CBSE case, where an assessment scheme is issued, said that similar steps must be considered, as postponement of exams is not the solution and it’s “practically impossible to physically conduct exams.” In the excerpt, the result of the students (whose exams are not completed) will be declared based on performance in the appeared subjects and performance in internal/practical project assessment.