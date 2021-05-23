Govt package came after Opposition pressure: Satish Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi on Saturday lambasted the state government for announcing a special package of Rs 1,250 crore only under pressure from the Opposition and not to actually help people in distress.

“Without elaborating on any welfare measures to help people cope with the ongoing tough times, the government merely announced the package sans any purpose,” alleged Jarkiholi.

The government in Tamil Nadu announced financial assistance of Rs 4,000 each for those in crisis, while the AP government decided to extend free treatment to Covid patients in both government and private hospitals, said Jarkiholi, taking the state government to task for not making any such concrete efforts to alleviate the woes of the people, apart from announcing a relief package.

While beds were available in most of the government hospitals in the state, there has been a severe shortage of oxygen and support staff, he alleged.