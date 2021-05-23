STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Covid patient's kin assault lady doctor in Ballari's VIMS Hospital, arrested

The incident was recorded in the CCTV attached inside the Covid-19 ward where the attacker is seen arguing with the duty doctor and later assaulting her.

Published: 23rd May 2021 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 11:19 PM   |  A+A-

Screen grab from a CCTV camera shows assault on duty doctor at VIMS in Ballari

Screen grab from a CCTV camera shows assault on duty doctor at VIMS in Ballari (Photo | EPS)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: Tension prevailed at VIMS Hospital in Ballari city on Sunday after an on-duty doctor was assaulted by a relative of a Covid-19 patient. Dr. Priyadarshini was attacked and the police managed to arrest the attacker soon after the incident.

The incident was recorded in the CCTV attached inside the Covid-19 ward where the attacker is seen arguing with the duty doctor and later assaulting her. The video went viral on social media demanding strict action against the attacker and also requesting to increase the security for the doctors fighting the pandemic.

The Cowl Bazar Police who have registered a case said that the attacker’s father who was under treatment for Covid-19 related issues for a week died on Sunday morning, after which the son attacked the doctor. The attacker identified as Thippeswamy M (33) from Ballari is now under police custody.

“The 65-years old patient was admitted at VIMS last week and on Sunday morning he died. But the relatives started accusing the authorities for the death and started arguing with the doctor on duty. Despite explaining to them about the situation the accused attacked the doctor,” said a police official. 

District Health Office Dr H L Janardhan condemned the attack and said that the doctors are working hard to treat and save the Covid-19 patients. “Sometimes saving patients becomes impossible. The people must have control over their emotions. All the doctors and frontline medical staff are working hard to fight the pandemic and such attacks bring down their morale. A case has been registered with the police already. We request the relatives to reach higher authorities in the hospitals instead of taking law into their hands,” he said.

IMA Condemns Attack

The Indian Medical Association has condemned the attack on Dr Priyadarshini at VIMS hospital in Ballari. In a statement, Dr Srinivasa S, Chairman, National IMA Standing Committee for Child Health said that if such incidents continue to occur, the young doctors will lose courage in treating sick patients. "The government should immediately intervene and take suitable action on culprits otherwise IMA will definitely fight for justice," he said. 

Not First Attack 

Five such incidents of attack of medical officers at VIMS were reported in the last one week. However they were avoided by timely intervention of the staff. All the incidents have been reported with the local police, said the VIMS authorities, 

