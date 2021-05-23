STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Education Minister Suresh Kumar pushes for second PUC board exams

Suresh Kumar said that to prepare the students for professional courses, it was imperative that examinations for class 12 students be held in any mode.

Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar

Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar (Photo | EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the meeting with the Union Ministers on Sunday, Karnataka minister of primary and secondary education, Suresh Kumar, is said to have backed the idea of holding a second PUC examination and termed it beneficial for the students.

He was talking at meeting with the Union Minister of Education with the education ministers of all states and union territories, where Education ministers of various states are said to have spoken about the standstill in their state and the CBSE board and a number of states are said to have advocated for holding the examination.

The minister said that to prepare the students for professional courses, it was imperative that examinations for class 12 students be held in any mode. When the COVID-19 situation normalises, exams can be held in a simplified process, he said, adding that it was decided to inform students about the timetable 15-20 days prior to the examinations.

The government has planned to give another chance to students to write the exam at a later date, in case they are unable to attempt the examination due to COVID19 reasons. There are many suggestions to simplify the exam process and if this model is followed, the entire process will complete in 45 days.

It is said that the union education ministry has advised holding exams in a short duration.

The minister, in a note, also added that from the learnings of SSLC exams last year, this year, PUC examinations could be organized efficiently, and a decision in this regard will be taken in the coming days after taking into account the learning of students, the mentality of parents, central government suggestions, and a comprehensive overview of the preparations for the examinations.

The minister said the question papers have already been prepared for the second PUC examinations. Examination centers have been increased in number, and preparations have been made to hold exams in a safe manner. If the examination is held in July, results can be declared by August.

Hence the NEET, JEE, CET, ICAR, and other competitive examinations could be held in August, the minister recommended.

