Leopardess, 2 cubs found dead in Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: ‘We’re part of the solution’ reads the theme for this year’s International Day for Biological Diversity observed on May 22. Ironically, Mysuru reported deaths of three leopards in an alleged case of deliberate poisoning on its outskirts with sources pointing fingers at handiwork of some villagers.

The day also saw death of an eight-year-old tigress at Hediyala sub division in Nugu range of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve but forest department officials maintain that the death was likely caused by territorial fight since the tigress had injuries resembling that of a territorial fight.

Meanwhile, carcasses of three leopards, including a leopardess aged 4-5 years along with male and female leopards aged approximately 8-10 months were found near Belavadi Lake on Mysuru outskirts on Saturday.

Forest officials also found a half-eaten street dog laced with poisonous matter. During the autopsy, traces of dog meat were found in the abdomen of the leopards. Three days ago, five leopards including a leopardess and its offsprings, were sighted on BEML campus in Koorgalli near Belavadi. However, forest officials are yet to confirm whether the carcasses discovered on Saturday are the same big cats. Sources suspect it to be the handiwork of those residing in the neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, Mysuru territorial Deputy Conservator of Forests Dr K C Prashanth Kumar said investigation is underway. He said samples from carcass of leopard and stray dog have been sent to Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals in Bengaluru and to the FSL lab in Mysuru. “We will be monitoring the BEML premises to ascertain whether they are the same leopards,” he added.