TNIE impact: Covid-free village model of Katur, Ucchagani to be replicated in Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: After The New Indian Express reported about two villages Katur and Ucchagani that have managed to keep Covid at bay by reporting zero cases since the outbreak, the Mysuru district administration visited the villages and announced that they would replicate the ‘model’ across others village to fight the Covid pandemic.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, Mysuru Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth and other health officials visited these villages in Nanjangud taluk, expressing their happiness at the way they emerged as model villages, thanks to the efforts of the villagers.

Praising these villages, District in-charge Minister S T Somashekhar said that their efforts would be replicated in the district. He said that he would visit the villages in the coming week to study the ‘model’ first-hand. He said though there was an increase in the number of cases in Nanjangud, the number of recoveries was high as well. However, people needed to be aware of Covid.

He added that Legislators, district officials and tahsildars have already held meetings in connection with the construction of an oxygen plant under the CSR funds on the premises of a primary healthcare centre

in Nanjangud.

Having followed Covid-appropriate behaviour and other regulations imposed by the village heads, Kaatur and Ucchagani, with a total population of about 2,000 people, have not reported a single Covid

case during the first and second waves. The DC said that the model will be studied and implemented in other villages.