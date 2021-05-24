STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

'16 judicial staff, 190 lawyers died due to Covid in 48 days': Karnataka High Court

April 1 to May 18, 2021, 616 staffers of the judiciary tested positive, of whom 16 succumbed to Covid- 19.

Published: 24th May 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing that the judiciary is facing an unprecedented challenge from the second wave of Covid-19, Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Abhay Shreeniwas Oka said that unfortunately, 16 staffers of the judiciary and 190 advocates have succumbed to the infection in 48 days across the state.

Speaking on the topic ‘Challenges before the Legal Fraternity in Covid Times’ at the Third Webinar Series organised by the Advocates’ Association of Bangalore (AAB) on Sunday, the Chief Justice said, “I feel there is a war-like situation on at the moment. Members of the judiciary must act like soldiers and adopt their strategies to combat Covid-19. I have told this to judicial officers and staff. Members of the Bar should also fight like they would on the battlefield. We have succeeded in the first wave, and we will be successful in the second wave too.” 

Mentioning that the impact of the first wave was less compared to the second wave, he informed that from April 1 to May 18, 2021, 616 staffers of the judiciary tested positive, of whom 16 succumbed to Covid- 19. 

“It is disheartening to know that 190 advocates across the state have lost their lives to the pandemic. As many as 90 judicial officers tested positive during this period, but fortunately, all of them have recovered,” he said.

Comparing the data of the number of Covid-infected persons and active cases reported in the state, especially in Bengaluru, during the second wave, with that of the first wave, Chief Justice Oka reiterated that the second wave hit the judiciary hard, and stressed that it also affected litigants. 

​Accordingly, he stated that he has directed principal judges in districts and seniormost judges in taluks to hold regular meetings with Nodal Officers appointed by the government, following the initiative taken by the judiciary, to ensure availability of beds, oxygen and medicines to judicial officers, staff and advocates.

“We are here 24/7 for members of the Bar,” he added. Meanwhile, lauding the initiatives taken by Chief Justice Oka to ensure smooth and safe functioning of courts during the pandemic, former Advocate General and Senior Advocate Uday Holla called upon advocates who are in a better position, to take care of their younger colleagues of the Bar who are in financial distress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Second Wave coronavirus Karnataka High Court
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A team of Delhi Police Special Cell arrested wrestler Sushil Kumar along with his associate Ajay Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case. (Photo| ANI)
Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar arrested in wrestler murder case
Watch| How the tech-driven war room in Tamil Nadu is leading the Covid-19 battle
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp