Budesonide inhalers help Covid-19 patients recover faster: Study

The primary aim of the study was to check if these patients, being treated at home, required hospitalisation despite using Budesonide.

A health care worker holds a collected sample of Covid-19 test, inside a mobile testing van, amid the surge in coronavirus cases in Amritsar,

The participants had symptoms such as fever, cough, headache, fatigue and loss of smell and taste. (Photo | PTI)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Budesonide inhaler, used to treat wheezing and asthma, has proven to help Covid-19 patients recover faster and even reduce risk of hospitalisation, according to experts. 

​A recent study, published in The Lancet, says that from July 16 to December 2020, 146 adult participants were randomly assigned 73 to usual care and 73 to Budesonide dry powder using a turbohaler at a dose of 800 microgram per actuation for twice a day within seven days of the on set of mild symptoms.

The primary aim of the study was to check if these patients, being treated at home, required hospitalisation despite using Budesonide. The participants had symptoms such as fever, cough, headache, fatigue and loss of smell and taste. 

The study showed that the primary need for hospitalisation was only in 3 per cent in the participants who took Budesonide, while it was 14 per cent among those under usual care.

Patients under usual care needed to visit the hospital as their oxygen levels dropped and some even had pulmonary embolism, while others needed additional respiratory support. However, this was not seen in the Budesonide group. Further, those in the Budesonide group had lesser temperature and also the need for antibiotics was significantly less (27% required it) when compared to those in the usual care (50%).

Also, the recovery period was seven days for the Budesonide group, while it was eight for those under usual care. 

Dr Pradeep Rangappa, member, Covid State Expert Committee and Intensivist, Coloumbia Asia Hospital, Bengaluru, said, “The study was done on the younger age group which is less than 45 years. In the second wave, we are seeing the younger generation getting largely affected and hence, this study becomes a lot more pertinent. Budesonide inhalers are safe and are widely available. By looking at the studies done so far, we can say that there is merit in using it.” 

Dr Sachin D, Consultant, Interventional Pulmonology, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine Specialist, Manipal Hospitals, said, “Methadose inhaler with pacer is more preferably used as it is more effective. It should be started as early as possible, preferably within seven days of onset of symptoms. At our hospital, we have been using Budesonide inhalers for mild cases and it has helped patients with good recovery. Even those not having cough are given this as it helps in reducing fever along with other medications. In case of dry powder inhalers, what patients should remember is that they need to rinse their mouth after using it as it can cause Candida fungal infection.”

