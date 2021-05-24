Covid-19 patient's son attacks doctor at Karnataka's Ballari hospital; video goes viral

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: Tension prevailed at VIMS Hospital in Ballari city on Sunday after a woman duty doctor was assaulted by the relative of a Covid patient. The police arrested the attacker soon after. The attacker, Thippeswamy M (33), is seen arguing with the doctor, Dr Priyadarshini, inside the Covid ward and then assaulting her.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera inside the ward and the video went viral on social media sites. Netizens demanded strict and immediate action against the attacker and also requested better security for doctors fighting the pandemic.

The Cowl Bazar Police, who registered a case, said the attacker’s father, who was being treated for Covid-related issues for a week, died on Sunday morning.

“His father, who was 65-years-old, was admitted to VIMS last week. On Sunday, his relatives blamed hospital authorities for his death and started arguing with the duty doctor. Though Dr Priyadarshini tried to explain to the relatives how the death occurred, the son attacked her,” a police official said.

District Health Officer Dr H L Janardhan said, “People should control their emotions. All the doctors and frontline medical staff are working hard to fight the pandemic and such attacks bring down their morale. A case has been registered with the police. We request relatives to reach higher authorities at hospitals, instead of taking law into their hands.”