Good Samaritan taxi driver comes to struggling family’s rescue, drops them to their village from Bengaluru

Ravi and Sudha had come to Bengaluru to get their 11-year-old daughter treated for cancer in Kidwai Hospital and were forced to spend every last penny.

Published: 24th May 2021 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru good news

Taxi driver Lingaraju (Photo | Express)

By Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: In these Covid-stricken times, the humane gestures of the common people are nothing short of a source of hope. One such story is that of Lingaraju, a taxi driver who decided to drop a distressed family all the way to their village from Bengaluru and that too free of cost. 

Ravi and Sudha had come to Bengaluru to get their 11-year-old daughter treated for cancer in Kidwai Hospital and were forced to spend every last penny.

With nothing left and home miles away in Yalandur, Chamrajnagar, the couple walked to Satellite bus stand to reach their Maddur village. Here they reached out to Lingaraju. 

On learning about their situation, he dropped them to their village, a distance of almost 83 kilometres.

Appreciating Lingaraju’s gesture, locals welcomed him with garlands and traditional Mysuru Peta.

Earlier, the couple had brought their daughter to Nimhans. The doctors here referred them to Kidwai Hospital where they were asked to return after a week. 

After learning about their story, Kollegal MLA N Mahesh has assured Ravi help and has arranged their stay in Bengaluru when they visit again. 

Ravi, who works as an agriculture labourer, has appealed for financial help for his daughter’s treatment, “We have struggled to get food in the past 28 days. I am not able to see my daughter suffer,” Raju said with tears in his eyes adding that Lingaraju helped his wife and daughter in the most trying times.

