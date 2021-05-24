STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haveri administration sets up task force after 600 children test Covid positive in one month 

A huge number of cases among the children has become a new challenge for the district administration and the parents are worried a lot as their kids are being infected.

Published: 24th May 2021 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

Children give swab samples for Covid-19 testing.

Children give swab samples for Covid-19 testing. (Photo| EPS/Parveen negi)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HAVERI: Haveri district, which has reported a higher number of Covid-19 deaths of those who were getting treatment at home isolation, is now facing another issue. More than 600 children, below 18 years, have been infected by Covid-19 in the last month.

A huge number of cases among the children has become a new challenge for the district administration and the parents are worried a lot as their kids are being infected. The health department has been taking necessary measures to curve the infection and also a task force has been formed by the administration to look into the children's health.

Many experts across the country suspected that the third wave will affect children, but here in Haveri, many children have been affected by the virus in the second wave itself. The administration has now set up a Task Force to deal with the matter. The number of tests for children is expected to be increased in the rural areas of the district.

A Senior Health Officials said the district reported 610 Covid-19 positive cases among children below 18 years. It is learned that most of the cases reported after their family members are infected. Meanwhile, two children succumbed to Covid-19 in the last week.

"To avoid further spreading among the children, Deputy Commissioner S B Shettennavar and Zilla Panchayat CEO M Roshan clearly instructed doctors to look into children's health. They also formed a task force including ASHA workers, health officials to visit every house in each village in the district to check the health of children. The district administration has been creating awareness among the people on taking care of their children during this pandemic time. Videos made by the government are being shared widely to educate the people," he said.

