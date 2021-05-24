It is all work and no pay for ASHA workers in Karnataka's Kodagu

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: “A villager is suspected to have been infected with Covid. The doctor will visit the area now and I have to ensure that the villager has given his throat swab for the test. I will then have to take the doctor on a tour around the village,” spoke an ASHA worker hurriedly over the phone.

The ASHA workers are the most active frontline warriors who are relentlessly striving to control the spread of the coronavirus. However, these workers have not been paid for the last months.

“Many of us are dependent on the honorarium. They say that they have not been allotted money in the budget. We get a minimum amount of Rs 4,000; it hurts when this money too is not given to us on time,” shared the ASHA worker who is relentlessly involved in creating awareness and collecting data of Covid patients across Chettalli area in South Kodagu.

She explains how she has become numb to the rude behavior of many residents; yet, continues with her work for a greater good.

“We do not have any designated work timing. We sometimes start as early as 7 am and work between nine to 10 hours on busy days,” shared another ASHA worker from K Nidugane village limits. She alleged that the state has not even distributed masks to all the ASHA workers.

“Recently, a person donated a safety kit and just a few days ago we were handed over with a face shield and a mask,” said the worker from Chettalli limits.

The ASHA workers said they find it difficult to commute from rural areas to the PHC for any general meetings due to the absence of transport facilities.

“We cannot even hitchhike as not a single vehicle will stop for us after seeing us in the uniform. We are faced with numerous such problems,” they further said.

“Each time we question the authorities concerned about the salary, we are told that it will be credited soon. We have been hearing this for last three months," they added.