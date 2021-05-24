STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Minister S Suresh Kumar backs holding Class 12 Board exams

Suresh Kumar said it is imperative to hold Class 12 examinations, through any mode, to prepare students for professional courses.

Published: 24th May 2021 06:34 AM

S Suresh Kumar

S Suresh Kumar (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar, during his meeting with Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Sunday, backed the idea of holding the second PU and CBSE Class 12 examination, saying it will benefit the students. He was part of the meeting the Union HRD minister held with education ministers of all states to elicit their opinion on holding the exams.

It is said that most ministers wanted the exams to be held. Suresh Kumar said it is imperative to hold Class 12 examinations, through any mode, to prepare students for professional courses. When the Covid situation improves, exams can be held through a simplified process. The meeting decided to inform students at least 15-20 days before the exams.

He said that the government has decided to give another chance to students to write the exams at a later date if they miss them due to Covid-related reasons. Many suggestions were given at the meeting to simplify the exam process and, the minister said that if this model is followed, the exams will be completed within 45 days.

Suresh Kumar, in a note, said that PU exams can be organised efficiently as the State has learnt from holding SS LC exams last year. A decision will be taken soon based on the learning of students, mentality of parents, Central Government suggestions and a comprehensive overview of preparations for the exams. He said that the question papers have already been prepared.

The number of examination centres will be increased to hold safe exams with enough distancing between students. If the exams are held in July, results can be declared by August, and NEET , JEE , CET , ICAR and other competitive examinations can be held in August, he recommended to the Union minister.

Comments

