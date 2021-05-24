Karnataka: Suspect taken into custody in mobile theft case at Madikeri Hospital 

Pragna G R By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: A suspect has been taken into the custody of the Madikeri Police in the missing mobile phone of a COVID victim case.

On Sunday, Hrithiksha (9) of Kushalnagar had appealed to the district administration to help her find the mobile phone of her mother Prabha. Her mother succumbed to COVID on May 16 at Madikeri COVID Hospital. Her phone was not returned to the family and her daughter appealed to the administration to help retrieve the phone, which had memories of her mother stored.

Following the appeal, a complaint was raised at Madikeri Police Station and a D-Group employee from the Hospital has now been taken into custody for an enquiry.