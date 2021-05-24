STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Sand policy to be implemented strictly in Karnataka, order in next fortnight: Minister Murugesh Nirani

Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani told reporters, after chairing a review meeting of the department in the city, that the new policy aims to curb the sand mafia.

Published: 24th May 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani holds a review meeting of the department in Mysuru.

Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani holds a review meeting of the department in Mysuru. (Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Stating that a government order on implementing the sand policy will be passed in the next 15 days, Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani said that once the policy is implemented, it will help the public construct houses at an economical price. Nirani told reporters, after chairing a review meeting of the department in the city on Sunday, that the new policy aims to curb the sand mafia.

“We will implement the new sand policy with tough measures. However, cases will not be filed against farmers and locals who transport sand in bullock carts, and instructions have been given to mines and geology department officials and police not to harass them,” he said. He also revealed that the department has dedicated 30 per cent of its revenue for Covid-19 management.

“The department has over Rs 1,600 crore right now, and we have dedicated over 30 per cent of this fund exclusively to manage the pandemic situation in the state,” he said. Commenting on the activities of his department, he said Mysuru has fewer number of mines, compared to neighbouring Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts.

“A global tender will soon be called for carrying out a survey on quantity and quality of mineral deposits in these districts. We have been told that there are granite, graphite and nickel deposits in Mysuru region, and a survey will help explore them,” he said.

Oxygen units in all taluks Anticipating problems in tackling the pandemic in future, Nirani said the government was considering setting up oxygen generator units in all taluks. He said this will help overcome the crisis the state is witnessing today.

Reiterating his earlier position on oxygen supply, he denied that there is shortage of the life-saving gas in the state. 

“There is no shortage of oxygen, sufficient quantity is being produced in the state and we are also receiving oxygen from the Centre. But we are facing a shortage of cylinders to store oxygen,” the minister said.

No change in leadership

Ruling out a change in leadership in Karnataka, Nirani said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will complete his remaining two-year term. 

“There is no question of leadership change in the state, and CM Yediyurappa will complete his term. He has been handling the Covid pandemic effectively, and talk of leadership change is just rumours. We will face the next election under his leadership,” he said. 

Having learnt about Mysuru Zoo facing a financial crunch due to the lockdown, Nirani, who was in the city, adopted a tiger in the name of his grandson, Samarth Vijay. He later completed the formalities of adopting the animal and called upon others to come forward and adopt animals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murugesh Niran Sand Policy in Karnataka
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A team of Delhi Police Special Cell arrested wrestler Sushil Kumar along with his associate Ajay Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case. (Photo| ANI)
Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar arrested in wrestler murder case
Watch| How the tech-driven war room in Tamil Nadu is leading the Covid-19 battle
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp