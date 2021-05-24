Sand policy to be implemented strictly in Karnataka, order in next fortnight: Minister Murugesh Nirani

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Stating that a government order on implementing the sand policy will be passed in the next 15 days, Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani said that once the policy is implemented, it will help the public construct houses at an economical price. Nirani told reporters, after chairing a review meeting of the department in the city on Sunday, that the new policy aims to curb the sand mafia.

“We will implement the new sand policy with tough measures. However, cases will not be filed against farmers and locals who transport sand in bullock carts, and instructions have been given to mines and geology department officials and police not to harass them,” he said. He also revealed that the department has dedicated 30 per cent of its revenue for Covid-19 management.

“The department has over Rs 1,600 crore right now, and we have dedicated over 30 per cent of this fund exclusively to manage the pandemic situation in the state,” he said. Commenting on the activities of his department, he said Mysuru has fewer number of mines, compared to neighbouring Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts.

“A global tender will soon be called for carrying out a survey on quantity and quality of mineral deposits in these districts. We have been told that there are granite, graphite and nickel deposits in Mysuru region, and a survey will help explore them,” he said.

Oxygen units in all taluks Anticipating problems in tackling the pandemic in future, Nirani said the government was considering setting up oxygen generator units in all taluks. He said this will help overcome the crisis the state is witnessing today.

Reiterating his earlier position on oxygen supply, he denied that there is shortage of the life-saving gas in the state.

“There is no shortage of oxygen, sufficient quantity is being produced in the state and we are also receiving oxygen from the Centre. But we are facing a shortage of cylinders to store oxygen,” the minister said.

No change in leadership

Ruling out a change in leadership in Karnataka, Nirani said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will complete his remaining two-year term.

“There is no question of leadership change in the state, and CM Yediyurappa will complete his term. He has been handling the Covid pandemic effectively, and talk of leadership change is just rumours. We will face the next election under his leadership,” he said.

Having learnt about Mysuru Zoo facing a financial crunch due to the lockdown, Nirani, who was in the city, adopted a tiger in the name of his grandson, Samarth Vijay. He later completed the formalities of adopting the animal and called upon others to come forward and adopt animals.