446 cases of black fungus in Karnataka: Sudhakar

Cases of mucormycosis or black fungus are surging in the State with 446 people getting infected of which 433 are hospitalised and 11 are in home isolation.

Published: 25th May 2021 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cases of mucormycosis or black fungus are surging in the State with 446 people getting infected of which 433 are hospitalised and 11 are in home isolation. Also, 12 people have succumbed so far to the disease, said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday. Speaking to reporters, Sudhakar said that a primary report has revealed the presence of more than 400 cases in the State. With increase in cases, all district hospitals have been asked to be prepared to treat mucormycosis cases.

On procurement of drug to fight the infection, Sudhakar said the Union Government has allocated 1,150 vials of Amphotericin- B. “We have requested the Centre to allocate us 20,000 vials. I have personally discussed the issue with Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda,” he added. He said before Covid- 19, 200-300 people were annually getting infected with black fungus in the country. However, now over 300 people being infected in Karnataka alone and this could have led to the shortage of the vital drug, he said “Now, there is an increase in manufacturing of the medicine. 1,150 vials of the drug have reached the State. We are expecting 1,000 vials more in a day or two,” he said.

A committee has been constituted to find the cause of the infection and it was reported by it that contaminated water used in humidifiers, excessive use of steroids, unsterilised medical equipment, prolonged use of same mask, tube, beds and more are the primary source of mucormycosis, he added.The report also suggested to stop building renovation work in Covid hospitals, not allowing outsiders into ICU wards and ensure hygiene.

ENT check-up has to be carried out after recovering from Covid on the 3rd, 7th and 21st days post-recovery. Meanwhile, he said payment has been made to ASHA workers. Revision of payment has to be discussed with the Centre as they come under the National Health Mission, he added. “We have more then 10 lakh quality PPE kits and the allegations suspecting its quality are flase,” he added.

101 INFECTED IN VIJAYAPURA, BAGALKOT

Vijayapura and Bagalkot are reporting a surge in black fungus cases, with the districts so far seeing 81 and 20 cases, respectively, as per Health Department data. However, the two districts have officially not reported any deaths due to fungal infection till date.

