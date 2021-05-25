STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC to serve notices through mail amid Covid crisis

Meanwhile, the court has extended time to district and trial courts to complete trial by three months.

Published: 25th May 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Considering the prevailing Covid situation, Karnataka High Court directed the state government to submit the list of email IDs of various departments of the state, boards and corporations and other statutory bodies to serve notices through emails in writ petitions and appeals being filed before the court on Monday.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued direction during the hearing of suo moto proceedings initiated in order to address the issues arising due to the pandemic.

Presently, all the HC benches are hearing cases through virtual mode. Referring to this, the court said that the notice have to be served through email in writ petitions and appeals to the central government, state government, statutory bodies and corporations like BBMP and BDA. Meanwhile, the court has extended time to district and trial courts to complete trial by three months.

