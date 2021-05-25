Karnataka: Two youngsters decide to sanitise public places in Davangere city

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Unlike others of their age, these youths get up early in the morning, fix a pump to their back, carry bags containing disinfectants, and set out on a journey to fight Covid-19 by sanitizing public places in Davangere city.

When everyone lived in fear of the Covid-19 during the second wave, this 20-year-old young woman along with her 16-year-old friend decided to spray disinfectants in the locality and help the public.

Soujanya and her friend Rudresh spray the mixture of sodium hypochloride and Dettol at various localities starting early every morning. Till now, they have covered PJ Extension, MCC A and B blocks, Durgamma Temple, KTJ Nagar, KTJ Nagar police station, clock tower, Chamarajpet, MG Road, Ram, and Co circle, Vinobha Nagar, Church road and other areas and also sanitised nearly four houses of Covid-19 patients.

Soujanya follows all safety protocols, wears a triple mask, face shield, and gloves while working. In the initial stages, people laughed at her but now slowly everyone has started to praise her for her initiative and Soujanya has become a household name in Davangere city.

Soujanya, a final year BSc student (CBZ) at Government First Grade College in Davangere has taken up this work along with continuing her studies. Being a meritorious student, she is also a good chef and wants to become a food scientist in the future. Being a part of Scouts & Guides helped her develop social service and leadership skills. She also has won the State award for the best Guide in the year 2016.

Soujanya has been constantly visiting the Chigateri district hospital and supplying food to the parents of friends who have requested for help.

Soujanya is supported by her father Shadakshari Ajjampurshetru and mother Shilpa, who have never backed from serving the public who are in distress.

Speaking to TNIE, Soujanya Ajjampurshetru said: "My mom and dad gave me information about pros and cons on taking up the social work of sanitation and left the decision to me. My only reply was - if I am to get infected, it may happen even if I stay at home. At least by working in the field I will have the satisfaction of serving mankind."

"During the last lockdown period, my family distributed ration to the needy. This time, I thought of serving the public and purchased a pump by paying Rs 2,800 and every week I spend around Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 on purchase of sodium hypochloride and Dettol," she adds.

"We finish our work before people start commuting on roads. This is just a small token of respect to the society and we have covered a majority of areas two to three times," she said.

"On completion of my work, I sanitize thoroughly and then attend online classes for the sixth semester BSc course," she explains.

Rudresh who is studying First PUC at Siddeshwara PU College says it is their duty to serve the public.

Tahsildar Girish lauded the duo and said more youths should come forward to do social service.