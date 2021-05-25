STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rise in active Covid cases in few Karnataka districts worrisome

While Bengaluru’s Covid-19 cases are seeing a slow decline, the active cases moving growth rate (MGR) of other districts is going upwards.

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Bengaluru’s Covid-19 cases are seeing a slow decline, the active cases moving growth rate (MGR) of other districts is going upwards. Districts like Belagavi, Chitradurga, Gadag and Kolar have shown a high 7-day and 28-day MGR of positive cases.

MGR is a percentage expression of growth of the value during the period as against a percentage of value at the beginning of the period. Higher MGR indicates shorter doubling period or increase in daily average number of active Covid-19 cases, which would increase the demand for medical infrastructure and resources to reduce the number of deaths.

The analysis carried out by Jeevan Raksha shows that from April 21 - May 19 (28 days), Belagavi saw a 1,096% growth in MGR, followed by Chitradurga (528%), Gadags (749%) and Kolar (788%). While, in the 7 -day MGR from May 12 - May 19, the figure for Belagavi was 109%, Chitradrurga (101%), Gadag and Kolar 75% each. While ideally, the 7-day MGR should be 2.5% for 7-day period and 10% for 28 days. “Some of the districts have completely failed to contain the spread of the virus.

These are the worst performing districts in terms of containment management. There is an urgent need to review medical infrastructure and oxygen supply in these districts, and ensure it is adequately equipped,” said Sanjeev Mysore, convener, Jeevan Raksha. Belagavi district is at sixth position in the country among the districts with high active cases MGR.

Belagavi district health officer Shashikant Muniyal said, “Cases are now being seen in rural areas. We are carrying out RAT on a large scale. Mild cases are sent to Covid Care Centres. We are seeing many cases along the border with Maharashtra -- mostly Athani, Raibag and Nippani. More testing is being carried out to trace Covid positives and contain the spread.”

Gadag DHO Dr Satish Basarigidad said, “The cases have been on the rise for the past few weeks. However, they have been reducing in the past three days. We still need to see how the numbers progress for the next two days. We are carrying out awareness programmes to make people come forward and get tested.”

However, in ‘Rest of Karnataka Districts’ (29 districts, excluding Bengaluru Urban), 15 districts have shown negative 7-Day MGR in the week ending May 19. “Now, we need to move from State to district-specific lockdown and restrictions. Restrictions in any district which has a 7-Day MGR of less than 2.5% for two consecutive weeks should be relaxed, and districts having higher MGR should see more curbs,” Mysore added.

