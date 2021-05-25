STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

‘This is CM speaking’: Yediyurappa attends call in Covid war room, initiates immediate help to patient

During visit to a centre in Bengaluru, he helps a citizen find ICU bed

Published: 25th May 2021 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at the BBMP war room at Domlur in Bengaluru, which he visited on Monday | EXPRESS

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at the BBMP war room at Domlur in Bengaluru, which he visited on Monday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Hello, Can you hear me?”, “What is the problem? What do you need?”, “Are you in need of an ICU bed?”, “We will arrange for it immediately, will you get admitted?”, “Do you have a BU number? “, “Please hold on for a minute.”

These could well be the words of any staffer manning a BBMP Covid war room when worried relatives of patients call. But on Monday, the person responding to a call requesting an ICU bed was none other than Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

During his visit to the BBMP Covid war room in Domlur, Yediyurappa took a “hands-on approach” to a whole new level when he wore a headset and sat in one of the chairs of call centre volunteers to take a helpline call and assist a Bengalurean find a bed. Even as the staff guided him on the process of taking down details and running a check on bed availability, Yediyurappa introduced himself to the caller and assured him of an ICU bed.

“Our officials will call you and inform. Please get admitted immediately. This is the Chief Minister speaking. I have taken down all the details you have given me. Officials will tell you where to get admitted,” Yediyurappa told the caller before hanging up. The Domlur BBMP call centre is the third such war room Yediyurappa has visited over the last few weeks. During the lockdown last year, he went on city rounds, spoke to street vendors, hawkers, pushcart vendors etc to inquire about challenges they faced. But this time around, the CM has been visiting State and BBMP war rooms.

“I took one call that came to the war room today. A Covid patient needed an ICU bed and it was arranged immediately. Things are taking a turn for the better,” Yediyurappa said. While the Chief Minister’s impromptu visit and assuinisterrance to a patient’s relative over phone won him appreciation on social media, many citizens also expressed how difficult it has been to find beds, especially ICU beds, for volunteer groups and citizens who weren’t as lucky to connect with the CM directly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid War Room BS Yediyurappa BBMP
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp