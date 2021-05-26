STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active Covid cases drop in Karnataka, death toll crosses 26k mark

The state’s Covid-19 death toll crossed 26,000 in the day, with 588 fatalities taking the total tally up to 26,399 and the mortality rate from 1.05 per cent to 1.06 per cent.

Published: 26th May 2021 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 05:17 AM

Health workers collect swab samples from motorists in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state’s Covid-19 death toll crossed 26,000 in the day, with 588 fatalities taking the total tally up to 26,399 and the mortality rate from 1.05 per cent to 1.06 per cent. With 350 of the deaths reported from Bengaluru, the city’s mortality rate increased from 1.02 per cent to 1.04 per cent.

Daily Covid-19 cases are steadily reducing in Karnataka, with 22,758 new patients added on May 25. This is a marked decline from May 5 when the day’s count was 50,112. The state’s current Covid-19 tally is 24,72,973 cases. The positivity rate is, however, increasing and stands at 8.54 per cent.

The discharges have been increasing as well, and, on Tuesday, 38,224 people were discharged, taking the recovery rate from 80.97 per cent to 81.77 per cent. Active cases thereby decreased from 4,40,435 to 4,24,381. Bengaluru Urban added 6,243 cases, taking the city tally to 11,31,496. The recovery rate increased from 78.81 per cent to 79.54 per cent. Active cases in the city decreased from 2,26,868 to 2,19,551.

