STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Covaxin second dose hard to come by in Karnataka

According to the State Government, the total Covaxin doses received under Central quota are 12,91,280 and total doses received under direct purchase is 1,44,170.

Published: 26th May 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

A health official shows Covaxin dose

A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the State Government prioritising the 45-plus age group to get them vaccinated at the earliest, those who have taken Covaxin shots for the first dose are still facing difficulties in getting the second jab as availability of the vaccine stock is less.

According to the State Government, the total Covaxin doses received under Central quota are 12,91,280 and total doses received under direct purchase is 1,44,170. On Tuesday, according to Health Minister, Dr K Sudhakar in a tweet, Karnataka received 1.25 lakh doses of Covaxin under the Central quota. However, citizens are questioning where the Covaxin doses are available as they are not able to get it.

Murugan Muniratnam, Joint Secretary of Kasturi Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), said, “Over 150 people from our layout, aged 45-plus, are due for their second dose of Covaxin. People have been going to all the PHCS in the surrounding areas asking for Covaxin but it is not available anywhere. We even tried to get it from private hospitals and other government hospitals, but there are no stocks. Many are now panicking as they have crossed four weeks after the first dose. A few of my friends went to Hosakote and got their Covaxin jab at a clinic there. Many are asking me to even tie up with hospitals and set up camps, but the hospitals themselves have no Covaxin stocks.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covaxin Karnataka COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas makes landfall in Odisha; rough sea and heavy winds in West Bengal too
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Rural areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp