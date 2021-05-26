Covaxin second dose hard to come by in Karnataka

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the State Government prioritising the 45-plus age group to get them vaccinated at the earliest, those who have taken Covaxin shots for the first dose are still facing difficulties in getting the second jab as availability of the vaccine stock is less.

According to the State Government, the total Covaxin doses received under Central quota are 12,91,280 and total doses received under direct purchase is 1,44,170. On Tuesday, according to Health Minister, Dr K Sudhakar in a tweet, Karnataka received 1.25 lakh doses of Covaxin under the Central quota. However, citizens are questioning where the Covaxin doses are available as they are not able to get it.

Murugan Muniratnam, Joint Secretary of Kasturi Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), said, “Over 150 people from our layout, aged 45-plus, are due for their second dose of Covaxin. People have been going to all the PHCS in the surrounding areas asking for Covaxin but it is not available anywhere. We even tried to get it from private hospitals and other government hospitals, but there are no stocks. Many are now panicking as they have crossed four weeks after the first dose. A few of my friends went to Hosakote and got their Covaxin jab at a clinic there. Many are asking me to even tie up with hospitals and set up camps, but the hospitals themselves have no Covaxin stocks.”