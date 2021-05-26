STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt can’t stay quiet while minor is forced to become sanyasi at mutt: HC

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday orally asked the state government to examine the issue of appointing a minor as the ‘mathadhipathi’ of Shirur mutt in Udupi. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj said that state cannot be a mute spectator as a minor is compelled to become a sanyasi and needs to examine it.

The court made this observation when the petitioner’s counsel argued that the minor’s rights were being violated by being forced to become a sanyasi and no action was taken despite the authorities being alerted about it. Lathavya Acharya, Secretary and Managing Trustee of Sri Shiroor Mutt Bhaktha Samithi of Udupi, and three other office bearers of the organisation have questioned the appointment by filing a PIL.
Meanwhile, the court adjourned the Hearing to June 2, 2021 while granting time to petitioner’s counsel to amend the petition.

JSW land deal: Petitioner can file fresh appeal

The High Court on Tuesday disposed of a PIL questioning the state government’s decision to sell 3,677 acres of land to JSW Steel in Ballari. However, the court allowed the petitioner to file a fresh petition making JSW Steel, a beneficiary of the government’s decision, as party to the petition. A division bench passed the order to that effect while disposing of a PIL filed by K A Paul, a resident of BM Layout, in the city.

Former State Public Prosecutor S Doreraju, appearing for Paul, who filed this petition as party-in-person, pleaded before the court that he was yet to file the vakalat on behalf of the petitioner but he wanted to assist him.

