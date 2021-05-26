HC seeks govt response on plea against BY Vijayendra for violating Covid norms

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the state government on a plea seeking action against state BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra and his wife for violating lockdown norms. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order after perusing a memorandum filed by advocate G R Mohan with photographs showing the political leader not following rules.

The advocate said Vijayendra and his wife visited Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangud recently, violating the norms. He accused them of violating the norms by inter-district travel, not wearing a mask and not maintaining social distance. The advocate also said that priests were only permitted to offer puja in temples but people were not allowed inside. However, the couple were allowed into the temple to offer puja sans norms. “