STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

HC seeks govt response on plea against BY Vijayendra for violating Covid norms

The advocate said Vijayendra and his wife visited Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangud recently, violating the norms.

Published: 26th May 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

BY Vijayendra

BY Vijayendra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the state government on a plea seeking action against state BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra and his wife for violating lockdown norms. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order after perusing a memorandum filed by advocate G R Mohan with photographs showing the political leader not following rules.

The advocate said Vijayendra and his wife visited Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangud recently, violating the norms. He accused them of violating the norms by inter-district travel, not wearing a mask and not maintaining social distance. The advocate also said that priests were only permitted to offer puja in temples but people were not allowed inside. However, the couple were allowed into the temple to offer puja sans norms. “

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court BY Vijayendra Covid norms COVID 19
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas makes landfall in Odisha; rough sea and heavy winds in West Bengal too
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Rural areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp