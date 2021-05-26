Karnataka: Accused caught in mobile theft case at Madikeri COVID Hospital

Pragna G R By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: Police have arrested an accused in the theft case of the mobile phones from the Madikeri COVID Hospital.

KD Sumanth (24) was arrested in the theft case.

A complaint was filed by the family of COVID-19 victim, Usha Kiran (president of the Somwarpet Taluk Panchayat) at Madikeri Police Station. The mobile phone of the victim was not returned to the family from the COVID Hospital.

Following the police investigation, accused Sumanth, a worker who supplied beverages at the Hospital has been arrested. Police sources confirmed the accused to possess a history in theft cases.

Mobile phones of COVID victims Usha Kiran, SB Sommaiah, and another untraced phone have been retrieved alongside three ATM cards of different banks.

The case was investigated under the guidance of SP Kshama Mishra and led by Madikeri Inspector Anoop Madappa and others. The police are yet to trace the mobile phone of Prabha, in the complaint filed by her daughter, 9-year-old Hrishika whose appeal to find the phone went viral.