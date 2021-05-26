No one to care in Covid Care Centres in Karnataka hinterland

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two men from a village in Bagepalli taluk of Chikkaballapur district, who had tested positive for Covid-19, voluntarily went to the Covid Care Centre (CCC) set up by the government. But two days later, they returned to their homes, complaining about food, cleanliness and non-availability of doctors. Unfortunately, one of them is now seriously ill and has been hospitalised.

Not just in Bagepalli, but in several other taluks too, Covid-19 patients housed in CCCs can be seen roaming in and out of the centres or even relatives bringing them food and interacting with them freely. “We have noticed so many people moving in and out of CCCs in our district. There is no doctor or nurse who’s stationed there 24/7. They come only once in the morning, provide some medicines and go. People are moving freely and villagers hesitate to go to the CCCs as there is no proper care,” explained Vinutha H V, a social activist from Kooli Karmikara Sangha in HD Kote taluk.

The Karnataka Janarogya Chaluvali, an organisation fighting for health rights, has even written to all elected representatives regarding the mismanagement of the Covid-19 situation in Mysuru district and has sought the immediate attention of the officials to the CCCs and also the PHCs in the area.A senior doctor said that even in Udupi district, not just the CCCs, but even some of the mid-level hospitals are being very negligent in managing patients.

“Forget the availability of doctors and nurses, relatives of patients are allowed to come inside the hospitals, provide food and then later, the same food containers are taken back home. This can lead to a dangerous surge in cases. Also, they admit the patients easily, but do not insist on keeping them back if they ask to be discharged,” said the doctor.

Meanwhile, doctors suggest that NGOs and civil society should be involved with all CCCs. “It is difficult for regular doctors to be available at the CCCs all the time. The district officials should appoint some doctor on temporary basis and only then can this issue be solved,” said a doctor.Doctors say that the State Government’s guidelines are very general in nature and suggest that the state should provide clear instructions in terms of food, care and provisions that CCCs will provide.

“There is already fear and misconception about how getting admitted in a CCC can actually take the lives of people, this needs to be cleared,” explains Dr Shashikiran Umakanth, Professor & Head, Department of Medicine, Dr T M A Pai Hospital, Manipal University.