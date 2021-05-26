STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PU-II exams in July, dates yet to be fixed

The Second PU examinations will be held in July this year, but the exact dates are yet to be worked out, said Pre-University Education Department Director Snehal R said on Tuesday.

Published: 26th May 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Second PU examinations will be held in July this year, but the exact dates are yet to be worked out, said Pre-University Education Department Director Snehal R said on Tuesday. The exam pattern and timetable too will be decided after discussion and announced later, she said. The PU department requires around 75 days to schedule, conduct and announce the exam results, she said.

At a meeting of education ministers of various states on May 23, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had suggested conducting exams only for major subjects.But Snehal said that changing the format for PU exams now would be difficult as pre-exam work has been completed. “Students will be put under tremendous stress if the pattern is changed now,” she said.

She appealed to departments concerned to hold all-India entrance exams for professional courses only after CBSE Class 12 exams, which are scheduled between July 15 and August 26 this year. By that time, the Second PU exams too should be completed to help students appear for competitive exams.

