Urban poor to get houses at just Rs 5 lakh 

Housing scheme getting ready; Union, state governments to subsidise 1-BHK houses

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Now, you can own a house in Bengaluru for just Rs 5 lakh. The Karnataka government has an ambitious scheme to provide houses for the urban poor, with a target of constructing one lakh houses in Bengaluru. The houses will cost Rs 5 lakh for the general category, and Rs 4.2 lakh for SC/ST beneficiaries.The first 6,000 houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries on August 15 by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Housing Minister V Somanna said here on Tuesday.

All houses will be built on the 1BHK model, and around 10 per cent will be the 2BHK model. While the 2BHK houses will be auctioned, the cost of a 1BHK house was originally fixed at Rs 10.6 lakh. The Union and State governments will subsidise the houses, paying Rs 3.7 lakh for SC/ST beneficiaries, and Rs 2.8 lakh for general category. The cost has now been further slashed to Rs 5 lakh for general category and Rs 4.2 lakh for SC/ST beneficiaries.

In 2018, the State government had called for tenders to construct one lakh houses, but acquiring the required land proved to be a huge task for the authorities due to a land crunch in the city. The project, however, has now gained momentum.According to a senior official of the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited (RGHCL), most of the encroachments have been cleared and construction of 46,499 houses under Phase I has commenced at 46 locations on 316 acres of land in the city. “All these houses are in various stages, and 6,000 houses will be handed over to select beneficiaries on August 15,” Somanna said.

Somanna had conducted a review meeting with officials from the housing department, revenue department, BDA and BBMP on Tuesday. They have identified 445 acres belonging to BBMP and the revenue department, to construct the remaining houses, and hand them over to RGHCL.Somanna said irrespective of party, all MLAs will be given 50 per cent of the houses to be allotted to eligible beneficiaries. This apart, 1.8 lakh houses are being constructed.

