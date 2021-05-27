Portal linking corporates, Karnataka govt on CSR launched

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday launched ‘Akanksha’, an online comprehensive portal that helps corporates connect with the officials concerned in the government to help through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and implementation of CSR initiatives in a transparent manner.

Appreciating the co-operation from corporates, NGOs and individuals in the fight against the pandemic, the Chief Minister said that as of now, they have received Rs 175 crore under CSR funds for the health sector. The first of its kind portal in the country will act as a bridge between the government and the firms providing funds under Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

The UNDP helped the state in creating the portal that will also help in implementing UN-mandated sustainable development goals, the Chief Minister said.The Mission 2030 has been prepared to reach the target of implementing sustainable development goals. Of the total requirement of Rs 75,000 crore estimated, Rs 61,000 crore has already been allocated in the budget, Yediyurappa said.

The Chief Minister said that last year, the total expenditure on the health sector was Rs 11,527 crore and this year, Rs 11,650 crore has been set aside.NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant said the portal will help uniform development of all parts of the state. Kant and UNDP representatives participated in the programme in virtual mode.