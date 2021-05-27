Post Independence, Doreswamy led yet another fight for society -- farmers struggle

S R Hiremath By

Express News Service

HS Doreswamy was a man of determination and led several struggles post Independence in Karnataka. My first association with Doreswamy was our agitation for farmers in the Tungabhadra basin. Being with us till the recent agitations in Ballari against indiscriminate mining activities, Doreswamy stood strong with those he considered were doing the right thing to help society.

He was criticised for his thoughts and bold statements, but he was unmoved and spoke his heart. I met Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy first in the early 1980s when I had just returned from the USA. I started my work with a village upliftment programme in Medleri of the undivided Dharwad district and since then, Doreswamy stood with me in every agitation.

He was aware about the programmes of farmers, tribal communities and the landless. His thoughts and ideas were for giving a better life for many underprivileged. He was also hurt when several political developments in Karnataka and India tried to exploit the natural resources. His heart was beating for the agitations that were taking place against illegal mining in Ballari.

Since the 1980s, I have been fortunate to be close with Dr Shivaram Karanth and H S Doreswamy. Our protests and agitations have inculcated the thoughts of these two great men and we will continue to do so. Doreswamy never hesitated in supporting youngsters and their ideas. He used to listen to them patiently and many a times, agreed to support their cause. He would always tell us the agitations and protests must be done in such a way that the government agrees to the demands. He was also happy that the ongoing farmers’ agitation in India was one of the largest such movements in independent India.

Doreswamy had a clear vision when it came to fighting against the establishment for the betterment of society. Be it agitations at Tungabhadra basin, or against the nuclear power plant in Kaiga and damming of the Sharavati, Doreswamy’s support was always there. He had suggested that we intensify the agitations in Ballari before the natural resources could get depleted. He was against the illegality in mining, forest management and beneficiary schemes for farmers.

For Doreswamy, age was just a number. In the last few years, he supported several movements that originated from Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. His demise is a big loss to society. Doreswamy had his ideas implemented while formulating the national forest policy, joint forest management programme and was also instrumental in setting up of village forest committees.

When we started working with him in Haveri and Ballari, we had created health workers at the village level and they worked like today’s ASHA workers. As a veteran freedom fighter, Doreswamy understood the problems of the people and he would console them. His suggestions and observations over agitations gave us immense direction and strength.

(As told to Amit S Upadhye)