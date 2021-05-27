STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Veerappan’s land Gopinatham shuns Covid jabs, only 11 among 5k villagers go for it

In addition, the death of Tamil actor and comedian Vivek, reportedly after taking the jab, spread like wildfire among the villagers where Tamil movies have considerable following.

Published: 27th May 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Vaccine hesitancy, coupled with misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccines across villages on the Karnataka border, has led to a situation where entire villages are shunning the jabs. This can be gauged from the fact that in former forest brigand Veerappan’s native Gopinatham village panchayat, only 11 out of the 5,300 people spread across seven villages have taken the vaccines, posing a major challenge for the Health Department and other officials in the region.

Those inoculated are the panchayat staff and the panchayat vice-president. Surprisingly, even the president of the panchayat, Shivagami, and 10 other members have said ‘no’ to the vaccination.The Gopinatham panchayat, comprising of Punajuru, Koteyuru, Athuru, Alambady, Appugampatti and Marikotai (Hogenakal) villages, have over 58 active  cases while six people have already recovered from the disease. What seems to be bothering the villagers most is the death of a person, allegedly after taking the vaccine, at Jaageri village nearby. In addition, the death of Tamil actor and comedian Vivek, reportedly after taking the jab, spread like wildfire among the villagers where Tamil movies have considerable following.

Though a team of health staff from M M Hills PHC  came to the village to inoculate the villagers on April 30, none of the villagers turned up. After a long wait, the team packed up.Shockingly, the villagers are asking the Panchayat Development Officer and others to give them in writing that nothing will happen to them after taking the vaccine. The PDO, Kiran, is now reaching out to the younger population, forest staff, watchers, teachers and local officials, sensitizing them about the vaccine by reaching door-to-door. He said that they have planned a camp to see that the youths between 18 to and are covered in the next round.

“The misinformation and rumours spread by those at the Covid Care Centre in Ramapura had added to the worry as many villagers are also refusing to undergo RT-PCR tests. We have received 11 samples on Wednesday. What can we do if people don’t turn up?” asked a health staffer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veerappan Gopinatham COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp