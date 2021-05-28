STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coast Guard rescues TN, Kerala fishermen

The fishing boat had taken shelter in Porbandar on May 14 due to Cyclone Tauktae.

Published: 28th May 2021 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Coast Guard. (Representational Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 10 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Kerala from a boat ‘Lord of The Ocean’ that was stranded in the Arabian Sea, 20 nautical miles off the coast of New Mangalore.

An ICG release said the boat transmitted a distress message through VHF to the Maritime Rescue Sub-Coordination Centre New Mangalore. The Coast Guard swiftly diverted a C-448 on patrol for assistance and ICGS Rajdoot sailed from Mangalore Port for rescue operations. The fishing boat had taken shelter in Porbandar on May 14 due to Cyclone Tauktae.

The fishing boat set sail from Porbandar on May 19 whilst facing rough seas enroute off New Mangalore when the boat encountered engine failure, thereby losing propulsion.

