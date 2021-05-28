DyCMs brief Guv Karjol on Covid

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Ministers Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and Govind Karjol on Thursday briefed Governor Vajubhai Vala on the Covid situation in the state, and measures taken by the government to contain its spread.During the meeting, from 1.30 pm to 2.45 pm, the DyCMs explained in detail the containment measures, vaccination drive and measures to upgrade health infrastructure, including recruitment of healthcare professionals.