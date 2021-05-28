Ex-Army personnel wait in long queues for monthly supplies in Madikeri, many turned away

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Hundreds of ex-Army personnel gathered outside the Madikeri and Virajpet Army Canteen premises to avail their monthly quota of supplies even as the queue stretched over 1 km from the canteen premises. Over 300 residents of Madikeri waiting in the queue were sent back by the police following overcrowding.

The Army Canteen in Madikeri and Virajpet has over 4500 card holders and each of them is eligible to avail a monthly quota of supplies including liquor at tax-free prices. However, the quota of minimum supplies lapses every month and cannot be carried forward to the next month’s supplies. Since the canteen in Madikeri and Virajpet was shut since April and opened only on Friday, card holders rushed to the premises to avail the quota of supplies during the relaxation hours between 6 am and 10 am.

“I am waiting outside the canteen from 3 am. The canteen will stay open only till 10 am and Monday will be our last chance to avail the monthly quota for May. The canteen should have ideally planned and stretched the purchase for at least four days,” said a customer waiting in the line.

Meanwhile, a letter regarding the overcrowding issue outside the canteen has been forwarded to the Senior Manager of the Golden Palm Canteen, Retd. Col Raman, condemning the delay in opening of the canteen for May’s supplies and questioning the reason for the overcrowding of ex-Army personnel outside the canteens. The letter has been forwarded by MN Subramani, Air Veteran & Honorary Legal Advisor of T Shettigeri Ex-servicemen Association.