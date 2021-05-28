STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Up compensation cess on tobacco products: Experts to GST Council

Experts have said there has not been any major increase in tobacco taxes since the introduction of GST in July 2017, and all tobacco products have become more affordable over the past three years.

Published: 28th May 2021 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Public health groups, along with doctors, have urged the GST Council to increase compensation cess on all tobacco products to generate additional revenue, in view of the council’s meet on Friday, suggesting that the revenue can be used for Covid-related programmes like vaccination.

Experts have said there has not been any major increase in tobacco taxes since the introduction of GST in July 2017, and all tobacco products have become more affordable over the past three years. And, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), raising the price of tobacco products through tax increases is the most effective policy to reduce tobacco use.

“There is growing evidence that tobacco increases the risk for severe Covid-19 infection. Smoking worsens lung function and reduces immunity. Tobacco users who develop Covid infection have more complications and a greater risk of fatality. It is urgent to increase taxes on all tobacco products to reduce their affordability and consumption,” said Dr Vishal Rao, oncologist and member of the High Power Committee on Tobacco of the State Government, reiterating that the revenue generated through higher taxes can be used for Covid treatment and vaccination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tobacco products GST
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp