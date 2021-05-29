STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Assaulted by police in Madikeri, TNIE scribe narrates ordeal

The unknown man grabbed me by my hand, pushed me and pulled my phone from my hand.

Published: 29th May 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: It was 7.30 am on Friday and I learnt about hundreds of residents crowding outside the Madikeri Army Canteen to avail the monthly quota of supplies. I rushed to the spot even as I shot a video of the queue, which stretched over 1 km. I reached the Army Canteen gate and spoke to one of the customers waiting for his turn to enter. I learnt that people had been waiting since 3 AM, as the canteen opened its doors on Friday after shutting in April. 

The canteen gates opened and a few customers were let in. I stood by the roadside to shoot a video. A customer came up and told me to stop recording. I told him I was from The New Indian Express and was covering the news. By then, a staff member from the Army Canteen walked towards me and demanded my ID card, though I was not trespassing the canteen premises. I was shooting a video of the crowd nearly 200 metres away from the canteen. I had genuinely forgotten to carry my ID card and told him I would get it. One of them also insulted my profession, calling it “mooru kaasina kelasa”. 

The staffer tried to snatch my mobile phone, as he called Madikeri ASI Dayanad for help. Dayanad walked towards me and pushed me. I protested even as Army staff, an unknown person who was in the queue, and a police constable started walking towards me as I walked backwards, continuing to shoot the video. I did not stop recording and ASI Dayanad tried to grab my phone. 

The unknown man grabbed me by my hand, pushed me and pulled my phone from my hand. He threw it away, even as I was in tears and strongly protested but the public only watched. Immediately, a retired Army personnel who recognised me came to my rescue. That was when the ASI and other assaulters backed off.

I was shocked after being manhandled by police and an unknown person. When the Madikeri Press Club members met DySP Dinesh to report against ASI Dayanad, he assured us that he would warn the ASI. A complaint of assault was filed against the unknown person and investigation is on by Madikeri Women Police. 

(As told by Prajna GR, Staff Reporter, TNIE, Madikeri)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madikeri Army Canteen assault
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp