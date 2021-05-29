Assaulted by police in Madikeri, TNIE scribe narrates ordeal

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: It was 7.30 am on Friday and I learnt about hundreds of residents crowding outside the Madikeri Army Canteen to avail the monthly quota of supplies. I rushed to the spot even as I shot a video of the queue, which stretched over 1 km. I reached the Army Canteen gate and spoke to one of the customers waiting for his turn to enter. I learnt that people had been waiting since 3 AM, as the canteen opened its doors on Friday after shutting in April.

The canteen gates opened and a few customers were let in. I stood by the roadside to shoot a video. A customer came up and told me to stop recording. I told him I was from The New Indian Express and was covering the news. By then, a staff member from the Army Canteen walked towards me and demanded my ID card, though I was not trespassing the canteen premises. I was shooting a video of the crowd nearly 200 metres away from the canteen. I had genuinely forgotten to carry my ID card and told him I would get it. One of them also insulted my profession, calling it “mooru kaasina kelasa”.

The staffer tried to snatch my mobile phone, as he called Madikeri ASI Dayanad for help. Dayanad walked towards me and pushed me. I protested even as Army staff, an unknown person who was in the queue, and a police constable started walking towards me as I walked backwards, continuing to shoot the video. I did not stop recording and ASI Dayanad tried to grab my phone.

The unknown man grabbed me by my hand, pushed me and pulled my phone from my hand. He threw it away, even as I was in tears and strongly protested but the public only watched. Immediately, a retired Army personnel who recognised me came to my rescue. That was when the ASI and other assaulters backed off.

I was shocked after being manhandled by police and an unknown person. When the Madikeri Press Club members met DySP Dinesh to report against ASI Dayanad, he assured us that he would warn the ASI. A complaint of assault was filed against the unknown person and investigation is on by Madikeri Women Police.

(As told by Prajna GR, Staff Reporter, TNIE, Madikeri)