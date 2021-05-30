STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bollywood actor's bodyguard held for raping 30-year-old woman

Kumar Hegde from Heggadahalli allegedly entered into a relationship with the woman after promising to marry her.

Published: 30th May 2021 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational image (Express Illustrations| Amit Bandre)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A bodyguard of a leading Bollywood actor has been arrested from Karnakata by Mumbai police for allegedly raping a beautician on the pretext of marriage, an official said on Sunday.

Kumar Hegde was on the run for the last 10 days before being nabbed from his native Heggadahalli village in Mandya district in the neighbouring state on Saturday afternoon and brought here on transit remand, the DN Nagar police station official said.

"A team under sub inspector Virendra Bhosle held Hegde a day before he was supposed to get married to another girl. A 30-year-old woman, who works as a beautician, had last week filed a complaint of rape against him. The woman said they knew each other for eight years and he had, in June last year, proposed marriage, which she accepted," he said.

Later, on April 27 this year, he took Rs 50,000 from her claiming his mother had died in Karnataka, but then stopped all communication with the complainant once he reached his native state, the official added.

"After the woman found out he was planning to marry another girl in a matter of days, she approached police and Hegde was charged with rape, unnatural sex and cheating, and arrested," the official said.

(This news report has been updated with the latest PTI version)

Comments

