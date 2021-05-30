STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hands that feed squirrels

Squirrels in Mysuru’s Curzon Park are pampered with a nutritious diet by a city businessman and his team of helpers

Published: 30th May 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Karthik KK
Express News Service

MYSURU: At 6am every day, there is a wild squealing and chirping in Curzon Park in Mysuru city. A colony of squirrels leaps towards a couple of men scattering food and fancy snacks on benches and logs. It’s their treat of the day.

Helping Hands Jain Youth Organisation of Mysuru has been feeding hundreds of squirrels every day for the past year, ever since the Covid-19 pandemic slowed down daily routines. While it is common to see people feeding stray dogs, cows, cats and horses, the squirrel is a rare choice.

With life coming to almost a standstill last summer, and time hanging heavy, citizens ventured out to take a fresh look at the world, with an untinted perspective.

Suresh Bohra and Rajan Baghmar
feeding squirrels | UDAYSHANKAR S

Suresh Bohra, a businessman and member of Helping Hands Jain Youth Organisation, said they had been feeding thousands of pigeons in front of Mysuru Palace for the past 6-7 years, under its ‘Kabutar Daan’ project. During the 2020 lockdown, Suresh, having fed pigeons, one day ventured into Curzon Park to see if there were any more pigeons.

“I spotted a few squirrels on trees and stone benches, and offered them some bread and corn which I had. I stood back and waited to see what they would do, but none picked up the pieces. However, after some 15 minutes, they slowly came forward to smell the food. I did this for the next four or five days, but was disappointed as the squirrels remained hesitant. But soon, they felt secure about eating the food, and the number of squirrels grew,” said Suresh, who leads the feeding drive with support from several other Helping Hand members, including president Mahaveer Khabiya, treasurer Rajan Baghmar and Pavan Sancheti.

Come rain or shine, Suresh keeps his date with the squirrels. Even as he and his team members enter the park, at least 80 to 100 squirrels, waiting in serpentine queues, flock to their usual feeding spot - the lawn or a stone bench. They place some bread, groundnuts and corn, which the squirrels hold with much love in their tiny paws and nibble away.

“The food we offer is a source of protein for them, and we are feeding them as per their dietary needs. Over the last year, I have not missed feeding them even a single day. Even when my father died, I sent my team member to feed them,” says Suresh. “It gives a sense of satisfaction and we feel rewarded when we feed them and watch them grow.”

The team spends over 90 minutes feeding them. Suresh has also fastened some cups atop tree branches, and fills them up with water to quench the squirrels’ thirst. Frequent visitors to the park have observed an increase in the number of squirrels, suggesting that they are coming to Curzon Park from surrounding areas.

Rajan Baghmar said Suresh is the main patron, and they are only supporting him. “His determination and discipline need to be appreciated,” he said. With human interference and other developmental activities in the cities forcing squirrels almost to extinction, the group says there needs to be a conservation plan for these furry rodents too.

Meanwhile, Helping Hands continues with its pigeon feeding ‘Kabutar Daan’ in front of Mysuru Palace, which has completed six years. Over 400 kg of jower, and other foodgrains are offered to them, and the scene is similar to the one in front of Trafalgar Square, which attracts people from all walks of life every morning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mysuru squirrels
India Matters
Modi-Shah blunder over Lakshadweep
People line up to receive vaccine for COVID-19 outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India records 1.65 lakh Covid cases, lowest in 46 days
Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi (Photo | ANI)
India sends jet to Dominica carrying Mehul Choksi deportation papers
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Vaccination certificates with passport numbers for those travelling abroad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp